'Thimmarajupalli TV' streams on Aha as village TV goes missing
Entertainment
Thimmarajupalli TV, a Telugu rural comedy-drama, is now streaming on Aha Video in both Tamil and Telugu.
The story follows a small village where everyone depends on one TV—until it suddenly goes missing.
What follows is a funny and chaotic hunt that brings out old-school nostalgia, community drama, and some heartfelt moments.
Muniraju directs 'Thimmarajupalli TV' 3.6/10
Directed by V. Muniraju and starring Sai Tej Pulula and Veda Jalandhar, the film is produced by Kiran Abbavaram and Teja Velpucharla.
Even though its rating sits at 3.6/10, the movie vibes with anyone who enjoys quirky village life stories.
The trailer, launched by Venkatesh Daggubati, teases plenty of laughs mixed with emotional twists as the villagers scramble to solve their big mystery.