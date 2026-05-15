'Thimmarajupalli TV' streams on Aha as village TV goes missing

Muniraju directs 'Thimmarajupalli TV' 3.6/10

Directed by V. Muniraju and starring Sai Tej Pulula and Veda Jalandhar, the film is produced by Kiran Abbavaram and Teja Velpucharla.

Even though its rating sits at 3.6/10, the movie vibes with anyone who enjoys quirky village life stories.

The trailer, launched by Venkatesh Daggubati, teases plenty of laughs mixed with emotional twists as the villagers scramble to solve their big mystery.