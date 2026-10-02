Thomas of 'Home Improvement' investigated after California deputy assault allegation

Thomas was a passenger in a car pulled over for suspected DUI. According to deputies, he kept getting out of the car despite being told not to, distracting officers during their investigation.

When they tried to arrest him for obstruction, things escalated: he allegedly resisted and kicked one of the deputies.

Thomas was booked at the station and released more than 34 hours later. The driver was also arrested for DUI.

Despite this headline, Thomas has mostly stayed out of the spotlight lately, only recently making a rare public appearance with his old costar Patricia Richardson.