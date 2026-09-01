Thoogudeepa seeks High Court stay on Pradosh pardon citing lapses
Entertainment
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is pushing back against a trial court's move to grant Pradosh, a co-accused in the Renukaswamy murder, a conditional pardon.
Darshan says there were procedural lapses and wants the high court to pause things until Pradosh's testimony is officially recorded.
Renukaswamy killing allegedly over Gowda messages
The June 2024 murder of Renukaswamy, allegedly over offensive messages sent to actor Pavithra Gowda, has been making headlines because of its celebrity links.
With Darshan now questioning the legal process, the case just got even more complicated, and a lot more people are watching what happens next.