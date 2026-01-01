'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser: Will we see a serious Thor again?
What's the story
Marvel Studios released a new teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, centering on Thor (Chris Hemsworth). This teaser is a stark departure from the comedic tone of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), which was criticized by some fans for being too silly. In the teaser, a somber Thor is seen praying before battle, asking for strength to protect his child. The film will hit theaters on December 18, 2026.
Actor's perspective
'Too silly': Hemsworth has criticized 'Thor: Love and Thunder's tone
Hemsworth had previously expressed his dissatisfaction with the overly comedic tone of Love and Thunder. He told GQ magazine in 2023, "I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly." A year later, he reiterated this sentiment in Vanity Fair, saying, "I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself."
Character dissatisfaction
Hemsworth wanted to 'keep it a little unpredictable'
In a 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hemsworth revealed he would want the next Thor movie to be "unpredictable." He said, "I've loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don't have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable." With the almost ominous tone of the Doomsday teaser, it looks like fans will get a satisfying portrayal of Thor.