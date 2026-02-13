Thrissur district just finished a major voter list clean-up

Thrissur alone had 2,56,842 voters proposed for removal

3,030 voters—including people who've moved away, foreign citizens, and those who have passed away—were found ineligible and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers have issued orders to remove their names to keep the rolls accurate.

Thrissur alone had 2,56,842 voters proposed for removal, helping Kerala move closer to fairer elections and reducing chances of fraud—a big deal with increased political scrutiny lately.