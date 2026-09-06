OTT: When, where to watch Vismaya Mohanlal's 'Thudakkam'
What's the story
The Malayalam film Thudakkam, featuring Vismaya Mohanlal in her debut role, is set to make its digital premiere on JioHotstar on September 18. The announcement was made by the streaming platform via its social media channels. The film was released in theaters on August 7 and has been directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. Mohanlal features in a cameo appearance in the drama.
Film synopsis
Here's what happens in 'Thudakkam'
Thudakkam revolves around Meenu, a young martial arts practitioner who becomes the target of a dangerous stalker after helping two schoolgirls reach home safely.
Living with her specially-abled father Ravi, a village officer, Meenu soon realizes that her act of kindness has attracted the attention of an unknown predator with a dark past.
The film also stars Ashish Joe Antony and marks his acting debut.
Production details
Meet the cast and crew of 'Thudakkam'
Thudakkam also stars Bobby Kurian, Sai Kumar, Manoj K Jayan, KB Ganesh Kumar, Chippy Renjith, Kottayam Ramesh, Jaya Kurup, and TG Ravi in key roles.
The film has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.
It features music by Jakes Bejoy, with cinematography by Jomon T John, Sudeep Elamon, and Akhil George.
Editing is done by Chaman Chakko.