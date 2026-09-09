Thurston reveals chin liposuction amid stage 4 breast cancer treatment
Entertainment
Katie Thurston, best known from The Bachelorette, just shared that she got chin liposuction while going through treatment for stage four breast cancer.
She posted on Instagram, "After so many required medical surgeries, I decided to do one for myself," adding that she's always aimed for transparency with her followers.
Thurston and Arcuri pause family plans
Katie was already beginning treatment for breast cancer before her March 22, 2025, wedding to comedian Jeff Arcuri.
She's had a double mastectomy and is still facing health challenges but says she and Jeff are staying positive.
The couple has created two embryos through IVF but is putting family plans on pause for now due to ongoing home renovations.
Despite everything, they're hopeful about growing their family in the future.