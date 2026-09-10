TIFF 2026 opens in Toronto with Malkovich, Cruz, Rock, Lisa

This year's highlights include Peter Farrelly's I Play Rocky (about Sylvester Stallone's fight to make Rocky happen), Sian Heder's Being Heumann, starring Ruth Madeley and Mark Ruffalo, about disability rights legend Judy Heumann, plus Chris Rock's Hollywood satire Misty Green.

K-pop fans: Lisa launches the intimate Always Lalisa, which showcases the start of her solo career and her first steps as an actress in The White Lotus.

Other buzzworthy titles are Bunker with Javier Bardem and Cruz, Herzog's Bucking Fastard, and Villeneuve: The Rise of a Legend for F1 fans.