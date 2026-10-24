Tiger Shroff shooting case: 11th suspect detained from Indore
What's the story
The Mumbai Crime Branch has detained a man from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in connection with the shooting incident on actor Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu. This brings the total number of arrests and detentions in this case to 11, reported NDTV. The police are currently investigating the suspect's involvement, and further legal action is being taken against him.
Legal proceedings
All arrested to be charged under MCOCA
The latest detention comes days after police announced that everyone arrested in the case would be charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
According to police sources, investigators have started collecting evidence and completing the documentation required to invoke this Act.
On October 18, at least two men fired at Shroff's car before fleeing on a motorcycle, injuring his driver and a bystander.
Information verification
Shroff's team requests people not to speculate
Meanwhile, Shroff's team has issued a statement asking everyone not to spread rumors about the incident.
They have also asked media organizations and social media platforms to verify information before publishing it.
The case was transferred from Juhu Police to Mumbai Crime Branch, which is now investigating it through its Anti-Extortion Cell.
Target change
Gang initially planned to target another celebrity
Police sources revealed that the gang originally planned to target another high-profile personality but changed their plans due to heavy security.
An insider said, "After checking out areas frequented by this individual, the shooters realized that they would not be able to get to the person."
"This was when they shifted their target to Tiger Shroff after learning, through reels posted by his fans, that the actor did not have police protection."