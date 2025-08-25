Next Article
Tiger Shroff shares sneak peek of 'Baaghi 4' on Instagram
Tiger Shroff is hyping up Baaghi 4 by sharing clips of a fresh track, Bahli Sohni, on Instagram.
He stars alongside Harnaaz Sandhu in the film, which hits theaters on September 5.
'Guzaara' was 1st song from 'Baaghi 4'
Bahli Sohni is the second song from Baaghi 4's soundtrack—the first was Guzaara, a Hindi remake of Josh Brar's Punjabi hit.
The music for Guzaara is by Salamat Ali Matoi and Brar under T-Series Music.
This time, Baaghi 4 promises a darker vibe with Shroff facing off against Sanjay Dutt as the villain.