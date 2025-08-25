Tiger Shroff shares sneak peek of 'Baaghi 4' on Instagram

'Guzaara' was 1st song from 'Baaghi 4'

Bahli Sohni is the second song from Baaghi 4's soundtrack—the first was Guzaara, a Hindi remake of Josh Brar's Punjabi hit.

The music for Guzaara is by Salamat Ali Matoi and Brar under T-Series Music.

This time, Baaghi 4 promises a darker vibe with Shroff facing off against Sanjay Dutt as the villain.