Was Tiger Shroff attacked for praising Salman Khan?
What's the story
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, linked to the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, was reportedly upset with the actor for praising Salman Khan during a film promotion event in 2022. During the promotional event of Heropanti 2, Shroff had said, "Is industry mein ek hi hai Tiger, aur woh hai Salman Sir. I am just a billi in front of him." The firing took place in Juhu on October 18. While Shroff escaped unharmed, his driver was injured.
Details
Gang wanted revenge for Shroff's praise
The statement angered the Bishnoi gang, which has a history of threatening Khan, reported the Times of India.
As per sources, Phool Singh, one of the arrested shooters, told police that he had heard from Anil Pandit, a wanted accused and key conspirator, that the gang wanted revenge for Shroff's remark.
Threats
Gang issued threats to those associated with Khan
The Bishnoi gang has been known to threaten people associated with Khan.
In an audio message, Pandit and fellow gang member Harman Sandhu warned that film-industry members working with Khan could also be targeted.
The gang has also been demanding an apology from Khan over the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
Denial
No threats received by Shroff or his father
Despite the warnings, both Shroff and his father, Jackie Shroff, have denied receiving any threats.
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty also refuted claims of being threatened even after an audio message attributed to the Bishnoi gang circulated, warning him to stay away from Khan.
The gang has also allegedly threatened actors Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, and Ayush Sharma.
Ongoing probe
Police investigating if threats were meant to intimidate Bollywood
The police are probing if the threats and attacks on Shroff were a part of a coordinated effort to intimidate the film industry.
A senior official said preliminary findings show that firing incidents involving prominent personalities may be intended to create fear in Bollywood and generate publicity for the gang.
The investigation is still underway, with three accused currently in police custody until October 28.