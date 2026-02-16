SRK-Salman's 'Tiger vs Pathaan': How much longer is the wait?

The much-anticipated film Tiger vs Pathaan, which was supposed to bring together Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan , is reportedly facing a roadblock. The project was intended as a major addition to Yash Raj Films 's YRF Spy Universe but faced budgetary challenges primarily due to escalating star remuneration. A report by Deccan Chronicle confirmed this news recently.

Financial challenges 'If both the Khans had agreed to take a discount...' An insider told the portal, "If both the Khans had agreed to take a discount, Tiger vs Pathaan could have been possible despite Yash Raj's War 2 flopping." "But the budgets being what they are, thanks mainly to star fees, the Spy Universe seems to have come up against a wall." The film was said to be conceived after the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan brought back masses to theaters, and the short and sweet cameo of Salman's Tiger was widely loved.

Production hurdles YRF couldn't pay ₹100 crore to each Khan The publication further stated that YRF couldn't pay SRK and Salman ₹100 crore each, which made it difficult to mount the project at the scale originally envisioned. Industry insiders quoted in the report explained that rising production costs, combined with tentpole action requirements typical of the Spy Universe, ballooned the overall budget.

