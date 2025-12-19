What happened before and after Rob Reiner's murder

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer-producer Michele Singer Reiner, were recently found dead in their Brentwood, California home on December 14. Their son, Nick Reiner (32), has been charged with their murders. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and the city's district attorney's office are still investigating the case. Here's everything to know about the events leading up to and following the deaths of this Hollywood couple.

Party dispute Christmas party argument possibly led to murder Before their deaths, the Reiners attended Conan O'Brien's annual Christmas party. An argument broke out between Reiner and Nick at the party, according to a source. This dispute has become a focal point for investigators as they piece together what happened in the hours leading up to the couple's murder. Nick reportedly drew attention at the party due to his disheveled appearance and lack of interaction with other guests.

Discovery Daughter discovered parents' bodies; LAPD arrived on scene The couple's daughter, Romy Reiner (27), went to check on her parents around 3:00pm on December 14. Once she found the bodies, she reportedly fled the house and asked a friend to call 911. LAPD officers arrived at the scene shortly after and discovered the bodies. The LA County District Attorney's office confirmed that the pair was fatally stabbed, with the cause of death listed as "multiple sharp force injuries" by the LA Medical Examiner's office.

Arrest footage Nick's arrest captured on gas station surveillance video Nick was arrested at an ARCO gas station near the University of Southern California, nearly 24km from his family's home. Surveillance footage shows him walking across the parking lot around 8:20pm on Sunday evening. He was seen wearing a baseball cap, jeans, and a jacket with a red backpack slung over one shoulder. The LAPD confirmed his arrest at 9:15pm (local time) that night.