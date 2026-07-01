'Not Alone' trailer: Timothée Chalamet-Selena Gomez star in alien adventure
What's the story
Illumination, the studio behind franchises like Minions and Sing, has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming animated sci-fi adventure Not Alone. The film features Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez in lead voice roles as rocket scientists whose groundbreaking mission takes an unexpected turn when they encounter three mischievous aliens. This also marks Chalamet's debut in animation.
Plot synopsis
Joe and Fran's groundbreaking mission goes awry
The trailer introduces Chalamet as Joe, a reserved rocket mechanic, and Gomez as Fran, an ambitious astro-botanist developing the world's first plant-fueled rocket. Their partnership gets complicated when three tiny extraterrestrials seek refuge on Earth. The aliens, Dunk (Rob Brydon), Welly (Diane Morgan), and Shirm (Jamie Demetriou), are on the run from Officer Zandro (Brett Goldstein), an overzealous but incompetent interplanetary law enforcer.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
There’s more life out there. Not Alone starring Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez is only in theaters April 2027. #NotAloneMoviepic.twitter.com/ydzoQg6ooQ— Illumination (@illumination) June 30, 2026
Production team
Supporting cast and crew
The supporting cast of Not Alone includes Lamorne Morris and Allison Janney. The film is co-directed by Claire Dodgson, Eric Guillon, and Jonathan Del Val, who have all worked on Illumination hits like the Minions and Despicable Me films. It is produced by Chris Meledandri, founder and CEO of Illumination, with Joy Poirel, David Distenfeld, and Richard Curtis as executive producers. The film is set to release in theaters on April 16, 2027.