'Not Alone' trailer: Timothée Chalamet-Selena Gomez star in alien adventure

Production team

Supporting cast and crew

The supporting cast of Not Alone includes Lamorne Morris and Allison Janney. The film is co-directed by Claire Dodgson, Eric Guillon, and Jonathan Del Val, who have all worked on Illumination hits like the Minions and Despicable Me films. It is produced by Chris Meledandri, founder and CEO of Illumination, with Joy Poirel, David Distenfeld, and Richard Curtis as executive producers. The film is set to release in theaters on April 16, 2027.