Timothée Chalamet wins 1st Golden Globe for 'Marty Supreme'
Timothée Chalamet has finally bagged his first-ever Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role in Marty Supreme. The film, directed by Josh Safdie and co-written by Ronald Bronstein, features him as a hustling ping-pong prodigy. In his acceptance speech on Sunday night (US time), he thanked director Safdie and co-stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Odessa A'zion, among others.
Chalamet has previously been nominated for Golden Globes for his performances in Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy, Wonka, and A Complete Unknown. However, he had not won until now. "I'd be lying if I said those moments didn't make this moment that much sweeter," he said during his speech. He also thanked his co-stars Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher.
Apart from his acting, Chalamet has also been a marketing force for Marty Supreme. He has promoted the film in various ways, such as gifting friends with a 1950s-style windbreaker, flying a Nickelodeon-orange blimp across the country, and climbing to the top of the Sphere in Las Vegas. These efforts have paid off as Marty Supreme has grossed $84 million worldwide so far, according to Variety.
Chalamet was up against George Clooney (Jay Kelly), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice), and Jesse Plemons (Bugonia) in the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy category. Despite the stiff competition, he was the favorite to win after receiving critical acclaim and winning precursor awards at events like the Critics Choice Awards.