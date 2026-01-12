Timothée Chalamet wins 1st Golden Globe for 'Marty Supreme'

Career highlights Chalamet's journey to victory and gratitude Chalamet has previously been nominated for Golden Globes for his performances in Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy, Wonka, and A Complete Unknown. However, he had not won until now. "I'd be lying if I said those moments didn't make this moment that much sweeter," he said during his speech. He also thanked his co-stars Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher.

Marketing success Chalamet's promotional efforts for 'Marty Supreme' Apart from his acting, Chalamet has also been a marketing force for Marty Supreme. He has promoted the film in various ways, such as gifting friends with a 1950s-style windbreaker, flying a Nickelodeon-orange blimp across the country, and climbing to the top of the Sphere in Las Vegas. These efforts have paid off as Marty Supreme has grossed $84 million worldwide so far, according to Variety.