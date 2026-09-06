Akshay-Saif's 'Haiwaan': Title track set to release tomorrow
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming film Haiwaan have announced that they will release the title track, Main Toh Nahi Haiwaan, on Monday. The song features Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Saiyami Kher. Directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films, respectively, the movie will release on September 11.
Song significance
'Main Toh Nahi Haiwaan' will add a new dimension
The release of the title track is expected to add a new dimension to Haiwaan's promotional campaign.
The film has so far been marketed as a taut thriller, focusing on its lead cast's performances and mysterious plot.
The makers also shared an exciting glimpse of the song on Sunday.
Twitter Post
Here's a glimpse of the song
Kal se, Haiwaan ka naam aur zor se goonjega.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 6, 2026
Title Track out tomorrow.#Haiwaan in cinemas 11th September. pic.twitter.com/IzlG70iy3M
Director's insight
More about the film and its characters
Priyadarshan has spoken highly of both Kumar and Khan's performances in Haiwaan.
He stated that Khan "made the character his own" without needing much explanation.
On the other hand, he described Kumar's character as a "psycho" and revealed that the actor was keen on playing the villain.
The film also stars the late Asrani, Boman Irani, and Sharib Hashmi, among others.