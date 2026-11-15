Tiwari defends Pallavi's warrior Sita in 'Ramayana' citing 'Adbhuta Ramayana'
Director Nitesh Tiwari is standing by his choice to show Sai Pallavi's Sita as a warrior in Ramayana, saying it's rooted in old texts, not just a modern twist.
He points to stories like the Adbhuta Ramayana, where Sita transforms into Mahakali and defeats a demon king, showing her as powerful cosmic energy.
'Ramayana' crosses ₹1,000cr worldwide Chikhlia comments
Despite some mixed opinions about this bold take on Sita, the film has been a massive hit, earning ₹612.70 crore net in India in just nine days and crossing ₹1,000 crore worldwide.
Even Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in Ramanand Sagar's popular TV show Ramayan, shared her thoughts on the film's portrayal, reminding everyone there are hundreds of versions of the Ramayana out there.