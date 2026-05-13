'Doppelganger': Tom Cruise to star in Ryan Coogler's spy thriller? 

The film's plot revolves around a CIA agent named Veer who learns that Russian intelligence has found a Brazilian man who looks exactly like him. They plan to use this doppelganger as a mole within the CIA. Paramount Chairman and CEO David Ellison is reportedly prioritizing this project, having already invested millions into its development. The script is currently being rewritten to suit Cruise's style, although he hasn't officially signed on yet.

Future endeavors

Cruise's other upcoming projects

Apart from Doppelganger, Cruise has several other projects in the pipeline. He will be seen next in Warner Bros.'s Digger, where he plays a powerful businessman. He is also set to reprise his role as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun 3, which is still in early development stages. If he takes on the role of Veer in Doppelganger, it would mark his first collaboration with Coogler, who recently won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Sinners.