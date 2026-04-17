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Tom Cruise will return with 'Top Gun 3'

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:50 pm Apr 17, 202601:50 pm

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Tom Cruise will be reprising his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun 3, Paramount Pictures confirmed on Thursday. The announcement was made during the studio's CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas, where Paramount film co-head Josh Greenstein revealed that the third installment is "officially in development with a script well underway." He also confirmed that producer Jerry Bruckheimer will be returning for this sequel.