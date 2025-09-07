Tom Cruise uncomfortable with Pedro Pascal's rising stardom: Reports

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is uncomfortable with the global attention Pedro Pascal is receiving. A report by Marca suggests that Cruise is unhappy with their common talent agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), for allegedly giving more attention to Pascal. The 63-year-old Mission: Impossible star has been CAA's biggest star for years and is said to be uncomfortable with the shift in focus.

Agency dynamics Will Cruise's crown slip? The report states that Cruise has been CAA's most marketable face for years, and "being the most important male star under that label was always a status symbol" for him. However, with Pascal's recent success in projects like The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, Cruise's discomfort is reportedly increasing. Another source told Radar Online, "[Cruise] takes his crown as the world's biggest star very seriously and can be typically ultra-intense about it."

Unfazed actor Pascal 'unbothered' by Cruise's feelings Radar Online's report added, "Tom will stop at absolutely nothing to stay on top, no matter the risks." "It might kill him one day, but, in his mind, at least he'll go out on top." Despite the reported tensions, however, Pascal remains unfazed. "The 50-year-old actor maintains a relaxed and uninterested attitude towards rivalries," said Marca's report. Sources close to Pascal added that the two actors have met without any signs of tension between them.