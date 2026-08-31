Tom Holland (30) is the 3rd-highest-grossing actor of all time!
What's the story
Tom Holland has officially become the third highest-grossing actor of all time, trailing only Zoe Saldana and Scarlett Johansson. This achievement comes as his latest film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, continues to dominate the global box office. At 30, Holland is reportedly the youngest actor to break into the top 10. His career earnings have been significantly boosted by his successful portrayal of Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man franchise.
Box office success
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' defeated 'Avatar 2'
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been a consistent performer at the American box office, holding the top spot for five consecutive weekends.
The film raked in an estimated $22.2 million from US and Canadian theaters over the weekend, pushing its global total to around $2.33 billion, per Global Box Office.
This success has propelled it into third place among the highest-grossing films worldwide, surpassing James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, which ended its run with approximately $2.32 billion globally.
Domestic milestone
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' inches closer to $1B domestic milestone
Now the Sony film has only Avatar ($2.92 billion) and Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion) ahead of it.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has also made significant strides in the domestic market, amassing around $891 million.
The film is now within striking distance of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which sits at around $936 million in North America.
If Holland's film crosses this figure, it could set its sights on an unprecedented domestic milestone of $1 billion.
Film comparisons
'Coyote vs. Acme' opens at No. 2
While Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its box office domination, another major release this weekend was Coyote vs. Acme. After three years of being shelved by Warner Bros., the completed Looney Tunes movie finally hit theaters through Ketchup Entertainment. It opened at No. 2 with an estimated $15.5 million in North America.
The $70 million hybrid live-action and animated film, starring Will Forte, John Cena, and Lana Condor, received positive audience and critical reception.