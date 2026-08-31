Tom Holland (30) is the 3rd-highest-grossing actor of all time!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been a consistent performer at the American box office, holding the top spot for five consecutive weekends.

The film raked in an estimated $22.2 million from US and Canadian theaters over the weekend, pushing its global total to around $2.33 billion, per Global Box Office.

This success has propelled it into third place among the highest-grossing films worldwide, surpassing James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, which ended its run with approximately $2.32 billion globally.