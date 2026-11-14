Tomy marries Mathew in private Mumbai ceremony after YouTube announcement
Playback singer Rimi Tomy, just got married to fitness coach Libin Mathew, in a low-key ceremony in Mumbai. Only close family attended. Just 10 relatives from Rimi's side made it.
Rimi Tomy had earlier announced her wedding plans on her YouTube channel, and picked Mumbai for the big day since it's where Libin grew up.
Tomy begins new chapter after divorce
This marks a new chapter for Rimi after her divorce in 2019.
She's well-known for her singing and TV hosting, with her big break coming from the Malayalam film Meesa Madhavan. Fun fact: Libin started speaking Malayalam only after meeting Rimi!
Their choice of an intimate Mumbai wedding was all about keeping things personal and meaningful.