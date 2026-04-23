Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun' to hit Indian theaters in May
What's the story
To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the iconic 1986 blockbuster Top Gun, Paramount Pictures has announced a special one-week theatrical re-release of both the original film and its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The event will begin on May 15 in India, offering a chance for new audiences and longtime fans alike to experience these high-octane films on the big screen once again.
Film highlights
'Top Gun' (1986)
The re-release of Top Gun will be accompanied by its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed over $1.5 billion worldwide and became the highest-grossing film in Paramount Pictures's history. The original film, directed by Tony Scott, starred Tom Cruise as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, with Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan, and Tom Skerritt in supporting roles.
Sequel insights
'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)
The sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, was directed by Joseph Kosinski with Cruise reprising his role as the naval aviator. The film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Kilmer. It follows Maverick's journey as he trains a new generation of Top Gun graduates for an unprecedented mission. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Cruise will return with Top Gun 3.