'Top Gun' movies will be back

Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun' to hit Indian theaters in May

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:21 pm Apr 23, 202601:21 pm

What's the story

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the iconic 1986 blockbuster Top Gun, Paramount Pictures has announced a special one-week theatrical re-release of both the original film and its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The event will begin on May 15 in India, offering a chance for new audiences and longtime fans alike to experience these high-octane films on the big screen once again.