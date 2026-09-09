'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' opens 101.10cr, drops 69L
Entertainment
But things have cooled off in week two: on its 14th day (second Tuesday), it made just ₹69 lakh, dropping 8% from Monday.
'Toxic' adds 12.84cr India net 247.19cr
From Day 10 to Day 14, Toxic added only ₹12.84 crore, bringing its India net total to ₹247.19 crore and domestic gross to ₹295.02 crore.
The Kannada version led Tuesday's earnings with ₹47 lakh at 16.52% occupancy, while the Hindi version brought in ₹22 lakh at 29.60% occupancy.
Worldwide, the film has reached a solid ₹338.32 crore thanks to strong overseas support, even as local momentum fades a bit.