'Toxic': New poster reveals Yash starrer to drop teaser soon

The much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash and Kiara Advani, will have its teaser released on Friday, February 20. The announcement was made by director Geetu Mohandas on her Instagram account. She shared a poster featuring Yash and confirmed that the teaser will be unveiled at 9:35am. The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on March 19, 2026.