'Toxic': New poster reveals Yash starrer to drop teaser soon
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash and Kiara Advani, will have its teaser released on Friday, February 20. The announcement was made by director Geetu Mohandas on her Instagram account. She shared a poster featuring Yash and confirmed that the teaser will be unveiled at 9:35am. The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on March 19, 2026.
Box office showdown
'Toxic' to clash with 'Dhurandhar 2'
The film will be released alongside Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, resulting in a major box office clash. Despite this competition, the makers of Toxic are sticking to their original release schedule. A source told The Hollywood Reporter India that promotional activities for Toxic are "strategically lined up," and the team is executing everything as planned.
Film synopsis
Set in Goa, exploring themes of power and paranoia
Phars Film, the film's overseas distributor in the GCC and Middle East, has also revealed a synopsis for Toxic. The story is set in Goa between the early 1940s and 1970s, exploring themes of power, paranoia, and survival. Backed by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic has already created waves in pre-release business with significant overseas deals.