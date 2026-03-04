'Toxic' to now clash with Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani...'
What's the story
Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been moved to June 4. While the decision was taken in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, it meant Toxic would no longer clash with Dhurandhar 2. The change means it will now compete at the box office with Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which releases on June 5. This could lead to an interesting face-off between two big stars.
Box office clash
Potential box office clash sparks speculation
Despite not releasing on the same day, both Toxic and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will be released within the same weekend. This has led to speculation about a potential box office clash between Yash and Dhawan. While Toxic is expected to be a high-octane action drama with pan-India appeal, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is said to be a youthful romantic film targeting family audiences.
Release date uncertainty
Cast of both films
As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding a change in the release date for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde opposite Dhawan. Meanwhile, Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and features Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, and Huma Qureshi. It was to be released on March 19.