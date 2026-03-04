'Toxic' was to release on March 19

'Toxic' to now clash with Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani...'

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:08 pm Mar 04, 2026

Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been moved to June 4. While the decision was taken in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, it meant Toxic would no longer clash with Dhurandhar 2. The change means it will now compete at the box office with Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which releases on June 5. This could lead to an interesting face-off between two big stars.