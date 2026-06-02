Ranveer Singh's ban: Producer Aggarwal calls out FWICE's 'gundagardi'
What's the story
Veteran producer TP Aggarwal recently approached the Bombay Civil Court at Dindoshi with a petition against the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the Indian Motion Picture Producers's Association (IMPPA). The petition argues that no association can ban or blacklist anyone legally. The court case comes after FWICE's non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh over his ongoing dispute with Excel Entertainment regarding Don 3. Now, while talking to Bollywood Hungama about the case, Aggarwal called out FWICE's "gundagardi."
Statement
'They cannot take such decisions...'
Aggarwal told the outlet, "I was the president of IMPPA for 17 years and also a president of the Film Federation of India (FFI)." "We had received a judgment from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) when I was in IMPPA against (FWICE)." "The judgment clearly said that they cannot take such decisions, they cannot enter into any premises, etc."
Work
'You want to make sure that the actor gets work...'
Aggarwal added, "Meanwhile, I was planning to make a film and was thinking of talking to Sanjay Dutt and Ranveer Singh. This is when I learned about (the directive)." "You want to make sure that the actor gets work anywhere. Aise toh aap sabki rozi roti khatam kar doge. This is when I decided to approach the court." "Agar woh gundagardi karke apni power dikhayenge, aise toh nahin chalega na? They cannot do that."