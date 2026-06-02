Ranveer Singh's ban: Producer Aggarwal calls out FWICE's 'gundagardi'

Statement

'They cannot take such decisions...'

Aggarwal told the outlet, "I was the president of IMPPA for 17 years and also a president of the Film Federation of India (FFI)." "We had received a judgment from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) when I was in IMPPA against (FWICE)." "The judgment clearly said that they cannot take such decisions, they cannot enter into any premises, etc."