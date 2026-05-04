Tracing Vijay's journey: From superstar to potential CM

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is quickly becoming a major player in Tamil Nadu 's political scene. Early trends from the 2026 Assembly elections suggest that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), may significantly alter the state's political landscape. At the time of publishing, TVK is leading in 116 seats, coming up as the winning party. The majority mark to form the government is 118 in the TN assembly election. Let's decode Vijay's fabulous debut.

Roots From 'Nalaya Theerpu' to 'Jana Nayagan' Son of director SA Chandrasekhar and singer Shoba Chandrasekhar, Vijay began acting as a child. He debuted as a leading man at the age of 18 in Nalaya Theerpu (1992). Through massy and engaging cinema, Vijay slowly built his legacy and strong fandom, earning the nickname Thalapathy. Over 60 movies later, the superstar launched his own party, TVK, in 2024. He announced Jana Nayagan (yet to be released) would be his last film, and he'd fully join politics.

Political shift TVK's rapid rise and AIADMK's decline Now, in its first election, TVK is pushing the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to second position in several seats, while the incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) trails. This performance marks an important milestone in Vijay's political career, showing his ambition to carve out a larger role in Tamil Nadu politics. His party's rapid rise since its inception is also noteworthy, as it has made a significant impact on the electoral landscape without any gradual political grooming.

Advertisement