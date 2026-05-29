'The Pyramid Scheme' trailer: Ranvir Shorey gambles with life
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming drama series The Pyramid Scheme was released by the makers on Friday. Starring Ranvir Shorey and Paramvir Singh Cheema in lead roles, the show is produced by TVF (The Viral Fever). The cast also includes Shekhar Suman, Aanjjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry, and Akhilendra Mishra, among others. It will premiere on Prime Video on June 5.
Trailer insights
Trailer promises a fun ride
The trailer for The Pyramid Scheme takes viewers into a world of flashy wealth and promises to change one's destiny in six months. Goldy (Cheema) and Manoj (Shorey) are two aspirational men caught up in pyramid marketing, a scheme that promises quick money but is fraught with complexities. The series will be an exploration of this unique world.
Character insights
More on the characters
Shorey described his character Manoj as "a simple, middle-class man" seeking something more than money or fame. He said, "I am thankful to Prime Video and TVF for giving me the opportunity to be a part of The Pyramid Scheme, a show that is rooted, layered, and reflective of human behavior." Cheema called Goldy a character different from anything he has played before.
Production details
Team behind 'The Pyramid Scheme'
The Pyramid Scheme is created by Shreyansh Pandey, who also directed it with Ashish R Shukla. The show has been written by Akshendra Mishra. Cheema said working with TVF made his character feel more real and authentic. He added, "After the incredible experience of working with Prime Video and TVF on Sapne vs Everyone, collaborating with them again on a world and character so different felt truly exciting."