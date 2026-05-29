'The Pyramid Scheme' trailer: Ranvir Shorey gambles with life

The trailer for the upcoming drama series The Pyramid Scheme was released by the makers on Friday. Starring Ranvir Shorey and Paramvir Singh Cheema in lead roles, the show is produced by TVF (The Viral Fever). The cast also includes Shekhar Suman , Aanjjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry, and Akhilendra Mishra, among others. It will premiere on Prime Video on June 5.

Trailer insights Trailer promises a fun ride The trailer for The Pyramid Scheme takes viewers into a world of flashy wealth and promises to change one's destiny in six months. Goldy (Cheema) and Manoj (Shorey) are two aspirational men caught up in pyramid marketing, a scheme that promises quick money but is fraught with complexities. The series will be an exploration of this unique world.

Character insights More on the characters Shorey described his character Manoj as "a simple, middle-class man" seeking something more than money or fame. He said, "I am thankful to Prime Video and TVF for giving me the opportunity to be a part of The Pyramid Scheme, a show that is rooted, layered, and reflective of human behavior." Cheema called Goldy a character different from anything he has played before.

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