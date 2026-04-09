Trainor reveals health issues prompted surrogacy for daughter Mikey Moon
Entertainment
Meghan Trainor just opened up about welcoming her daughter Mikey Moon via surrogacy this January.
After carrying her sons Riley and Barry herself, health issues pushed her and her husband, Daryl Sabara, to choose surrogacy for baby number three.
Trainor says surrogate support eased fears
Trainor admitted the process was tough emotionally, but staying in touch with their supportive surrogate helped a lot.
I was terrified ... but it felt so good to talk to her.
Wanting to avoid rumors or leaks, Trainor announced Mikey's birth herself so she could share the news on her own terms.