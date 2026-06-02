Transgender artist's duet with former self strikes a chord

Dylan Holloway, a musician and former X Factor finalist, has released videos of himself duetting with his pre-transition self. The artist, who now performs as Dylan and the Moon, combines his current voice with recordings from before his transition. This unique approach creates what he calls a dialogue between his past and present selves.

Emotional resonance The advice that shaped his journey The videos have gone viral on social media, with viewers lauding their emotional depth and message of self-acceptance. Speaking to BBC Radio Kent, Holloway said he wanted to move on from his past but was advised by his mother not to delete his old recordings. This advice allowed him to revisit his past with love, compassion, and gratitude for shaping who he is today.

Identity struggle Holloway's perspective on transgender issues Holloway, who hails from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, spoke about the pressure to disown one's past in the transgender community. "You have to prove you hated your former life to make it more palatable for the people around you," he explained. However, his own journey has changed that perspective. He now wishes "to celebrate the whole self."

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Personal challenges Struggles and challenges Holloway described his childhood and teenage years as a struggle with identity, often suppressed and "incredibly painful" when misunderstood. He also faced isolation during puberty, which he called "the worst time of my life." Despite these challenges, he has used his experiences to advocate for mental health awareness. Before transitioning in 2020 and starting hormone treatment in 2021, he was known as Lots Holloway from the band MK1 on The X Factor in 2012.

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