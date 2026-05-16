Travolta flies his own plane to Cannes with Ella Bleu

'Propeller One-Way Night Coach' premieres

Travolta's been a licensed pilot since he was 22, so he took the controls himself and even joked right before takeoff, "the champagne is on me."

After their eight-hour, 45-minute trip to Nice, they headed to Cannes to premiere Propeller One-Way Night Coach, a family-friendly movie based on Travolta's own book and love of aviation. Ella stars in it too!

The film drops globally on Apple TV May 29.