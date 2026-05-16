Travolta flies his own plane to Cannes with Ella Bleu
Entertainment
John Travolta flew his own plane to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in serious style.
The 72-year-old actor brought his daughter Ella Bleu along for the ride and shared a quick Instagram video before takeoff: "Ella and I are really excited about this."
'Propeller One-Way Night Coach' premieres
Travolta's been a licensed pilot since he was 22, so he took the controls himself and even joked right before takeoff, "the champagne is on me."
After their eight-hour, 45-minute trip to Nice, they headed to Cannes to premiere Propeller One-Way Night Coach, a family-friendly movie based on Travolta's own book and love of aviation. Ella stars in it too!
The film drops globally on Apple TV May 29.