Trevor Noah to host Grammys for 6th and final time

The Recording Academy and CBS have confirmed that comedian Trevor Noah will host the Grammy Awards for the sixth and "final" time on February 2 (Indian time). This time, he will also serve as an executive producer of the show. The event will take place at Los Angeles's Crypto.com Arena and be broadcast live on CBS from 8:00pm-11:30pm ET/6:30am-10:00am IST.

Host's return Noah's impact on the Grammys was 'truly spectacular' Ben Winston, executive producer of the show from Fulwell Entertainment, expressed his excitement about Noah's return. He said in a statement, "I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly final time." "He's been the most phenomenal host of the show." "His impact on the show has been truly spectacular, and we can't wait to do it together one last time."

Streaming change Grammy Awards to transition to Disney+ next year The Grammy Awards will air on CBS one last time in the US, after which it will be available on JioHotstar (Disney+). The show has been broadcast on CBS since 1973. The announcement of the 10-year deal with Disney was made in 2024. Performers and presenters for this year's event are expected to be announced soon.