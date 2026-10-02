'Scrubs' producer Eric Weinberg's sexual assault trial begins
What's the story
Eric Weinberg, a former writer and producer on popular Hollywood TV shows like Scrubs and Californication, had been charged with 23 counts of rape and sexual assault. The charges stem from allegations by seven women who claim he sexually assaulted them at his Los Feliz home, reported Variety. The alleged incidents took place between 2014 and 2019. Weinberg has been in jail since 2022 awaiting trial.
Modus operandi
The trial is expected to last 6 to 8 weeks
Prosecutor Ariel Anson revealed that Weinberg, 66, lured the women by posing as an amateur photographer.
"The defendant had carefully created an image of himself," she said in her opening statement.
"These women believed the defendant was this successful, kind family man... In reality, the women were never safe."
The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks, with these seven women testifying against him.
Defense strategy
His defense team will argue all encounters were consensual
Weinberg's defense team, led by lawyer Philip Cohen, plans to argue that his behavior may have been "distasteful" and "creepy," but not illegal.
They claim all encounters were consensual based on the women's conduct, words, and actions.
During the preliminary hearing, nine women testified that they agreed to meet Weinberg at his home after he contacted them through modeling websites.
Custody battle
The rape prosecution gained momentum during his contentious divorce
Weinberg's attorney, Robin Sax, claimed the rape prosecution only gained momentum during his contentious divorce from Hilary Bidwell.
Documents filed during their divorce and child custody proceedings alleged he sexually assaulted three women during photo shoots.
Sax said Bidwell hired a private investigator to check whether Weinberg was cheating and to track down the accusers to bolster her custody case.
Trial proceedings
Weinberg faces life in prison
Weinberg was arrested in October 2022 and initially released on $5 million bail.
However, his bail was revoked later that month after he was slapped with additional charges.
The case took a dramatic turn this week when prosecutors dropped five charges tied to a Jane Doe who claimed she was assaulted in 2018.
Meanwhile, Weinberg faces life in prison if convicted.