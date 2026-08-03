Triggered Insaan raises over ₹70L for Assam flood relief
What's the story
Popular YouTuber and streamer, Nischay Malhan aka Triggered Insaan, recently completed a 50-hour no-sleep marathon livestream on YouTube to raise funds for the Assam flood relief. The initiative raised an impressive ₹70 lakh, with ₹54 lakh coming from thousands of viewers across the country and the rest from the Malhan family. Malhan himself donated ₹10 lakh to the relief efforts.
Family contributions
Breakdown of Malhan family's contributions
In a post on Instagram, Malhan shared the details of his family's contributions. His brother Abhishek aka Fukra Insaan donated ₹5 lakh, while Prerna Malhan and Ruchika Rathore contributed ₹1 lakh and ₹50,000, respectively.
The remaining amount was donated by the Malhan family, while viewers contributed during the livestream, which started on July 31.
Social media praise
Fans laud Malhan's initiative
Malhan's initiative was widely praised online, with fans lauding his endurance and the generosity of the community that came together for this cause.
Many users highlighted the power of social media when used for good.
One user wrote, "This is what Creators should do and use social media for: helping someone from their platform."
Another said, "Creators using their platform for good deserve appreciation."
Flood impact
Assam floods wreak havoc
Assam has been grappling with one of its worst floods in recent years, with heavy rains and overflowing rivers causing widespread destruction.
The deluge has claimed over 80 lives and affected lakhs of people, damaging homes, roads, bridges, and farmlands.
In several districts, thick layers of silt have buried houses, vehicles, and livestock.
Past initiatives
Malhan has previously raised funds for similar causes
This isn't the first time Malhan has used his platform for a good cause. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he reportedly raised around ₹12 lakh for relief efforts.
He also raised funds during the Assam and Bihar floods in recent years, collecting around ₹10 lakh then.
These initiatives highlight how social media can be effectively utilized to mobilize resources and support during times of crisis.