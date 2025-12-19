'Saat Samundar...' copyright infringement: Trimurti Films sues Dharma, Saregama, Badshah

Trimurti Films has filed a lawsuit against Namah Pictures, Dharma Productions , music label Saregama, and rapper Badshah over the alleged unauthorized use of the iconic Hindi film song Saat Samundar Paar in the teaser for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri . The 1992 Vishwatma track was used without permission from its original producer, claims the petition, according to The Hindu.

Legal action 'Tu Meri Main Tera' teaser allegedly infringes copyright The lawsuit filed in the Bombay High Court seeks immediate ad-interim and interim injunctions, disclosure of licensing agreements, and ₹10 crore in damages. The petition states that the teaser for Tu Meri Main Tera prominently features the song's signature beats and hook line without obtaining consent from Trimurti Films, the original producer.

Urgency 'Tu Meri Main Tera' scheduled for December 2025 release The film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2025. Trimurti Films argues that no artistic or financial consent was obtained before using the song in the teaser. The petition alleges that the actions of the defendants constitute copyright infringement and moral rights violations.

Rights dispute Saregama's limited rights under 1990 agreement The petition states that under a 1990 agreement, Saregama was granted only limited mechanical rights and lacked the authority to license the song for synchronization or remix in a new film. Trimurti Films alleges that the defendants worked together to misrepresent their rights and falsely associate themselves with the company.