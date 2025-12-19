'Saat Samundar...' copyright infringement: Trimurti Films sues Dharma, Saregama, Badshah
What's the story
Trimurti Films has filed a lawsuit against Namah Pictures, Dharma Productions, music label Saregama, and rapper Badshah over the alleged unauthorized use of the iconic Hindi film song Saat Samundar Paar in the teaser for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The 1992 Vishwatma track was used without permission from its original producer, claims the petition, according to The Hindu.
Legal action
'Tu Meri Main Tera' teaser allegedly infringes copyright
The lawsuit filed in the Bombay High Court seeks immediate ad-interim and interim injunctions, disclosure of licensing agreements, and ₹10 crore in damages. The petition states that the teaser for Tu Meri Main Tera prominently features the song's signature beats and hook line without obtaining consent from Trimurti Films, the original producer.
Urgency
'Tu Meri Main Tera' scheduled for December 2025 release
The film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2025. Trimurti Films argues that no artistic or financial consent was obtained before using the song in the teaser. The petition alleges that the actions of the defendants constitute copyright infringement and moral rights violations.
Rights dispute
Saregama's limited rights under 1990 agreement
The petition states that under a 1990 agreement, Saregama was granted only limited mechanical rights and lacked the authority to license the song for synchronization or remix in a new film. Trimurti Films alleges that the defendants worked together to misrepresent their rights and falsely associate themselves with the company.
Relief sought
Trimurti Films seeks injunction, disclosure of agreements, and compensation
The relief sought by Trimurti Films includes an injunction restraining the respondents from using Saat Samundar Paar in any form in the movie or its promotional content. It also seeks the disclosure of all agreements related to the song's usage and compensation for unauthorized exploitation of intellectual property. The matter will be heard on December 22.