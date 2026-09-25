Tripathi starrer 'Mirzapur The Movie' crosses ₹223cr in India
Entertainment
Mirzapur The Movie, starring Pankaj Tripathi, is making waves, crossing ₹223 crore in India by September 24, 2026.
Even with a slight dip in daily earnings, it still pulled in ₹1.5 crore that day.
Directed by Gurmeet Singh in his feature debut and running across 3,469 shows, the film's momentum is hard to ignore.
'Mirzapur The Movie' nears ₹325cr worldwide
Globally, Mirzapur The Movie has raked in nearly ₹325 crore so far, with overseas earnings at ₹59.25 crore after a strong third week.
If you loved the original series, this movie brings back Ali Fazal and Divyenndu for more power struggles and chaos in Mirzapur.
It's definitely one for fans of gritty drama and high-stakes action.