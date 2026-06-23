Did Trisha Krishnan unfollow Vijay? Truth behind birthday silence

Reality check

Krishnan never followed Vijay

However, as other fans pointed out, Krishnan never followed Vijay on Instagram. One Reddit user wrote, "Both never followed each other...don't do false karma farming," while another said, "She just liked Samantha's post for Vijay a couple of days ago. Fear not, anna (elder brother) will never ditch her." A fan defended them by saying, "Even if she doesn't post, it doesn't mean they broke up lol. And she never followed him in the first place."