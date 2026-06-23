Did Trisha Krishnan unfollow Vijay? Truth behind birthday silence
What's the story
Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay turned 52 on Monday, June 22. Several politicians and celebrities wished him. However, fans noticed that actor Trisha Krishnan, with whom he is rumored to be in a relationship, did not wish him on social media this year. This has led to speculation that she may have unfollowed him on Instagram, but here's the truth.
Birthday tradition
Krishnan has wished Vijay in the past
In the past, Krishnan has wished Vijay on his birthday by posting pictures of them together. In 2023, she shared a picture from their shooting location for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, writing "HBD you!" with cake and heart emojis. In 2024, she posted a mirror selfie with the caption "The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm! To many more milestones ahead," accompanied by cake and balloon emojis.
Social media speculation
Fans speculated she had unfollowed him
Fans were left wondering why Krishnan did not wish Vijay this year. Some even claimed that she had unfollowed him on Instagram. One X (formerly Twitter) user shared a screenshot as proof, while another wrote, "Trisha, who had specially wished him in the past.. this time, on Vijay's birthday, did not post anything." There were also speculations about him reconciling with his estranged wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, despite their divorce case being in court in Chennai.
Reality check
Krishnan never followed Vijay
However, as other fans pointed out, Krishnan never followed Vijay on Instagram. One Reddit user wrote, "Both never followed each other...don't do false karma farming," while another said, "She just liked Samantha's post for Vijay a couple of days ago. Fear not, anna (elder brother) will never ditch her." A fan defended them by saying, "Even if she doesn't post, it doesn't mean they broke up lol. And she never followed him in the first place."
Relationship rumors
Relationship rumors between the 2 actors
The rumors of a relationship between Krishnan and Vijay were reignited when they were spotted flying to Keerthy Suresh's wedding in Goa together. The speculation intensified further when they attended a wedding in Chennai together this March. Krishnan was also present at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony. Despite the ongoing speculation, neither of the actors has addressed these rumors publicly.