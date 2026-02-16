Trisha Krishnan issues strict statement against 'distasteful' comments

Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan has reacted to a disrespectful comment made by Tamil Nadu BJP state president Nainar Nagendran. The political leader had said that actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay should "come out of Trisha's house," drawing criticism for dragging the female actor into politics. Her legal representative has now issued a statement on her behalf, calling the remark "distasteful" and inappropriate.

Legal statement Krishnan makes her political stance clear The statement from Krishnan's lawyer, Nithyaesh Natraj, reiterated that the actor is not affiliated with any political party and has always maintained a neutral stand on political matters. The statement read, "My client makes it very clear that she is not affiliated with any political party neither does she intend to be." It further added that Krishnan wishes to be defined only by her craft and not by any alleged political alignment.

Statement 'Disrespect should be called out' The statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Krishnan read, "Disrespect should and always will be called out." It further stated, "It is a common saying that personal lives should never be made the subject of public commentary or discourse, and it is expected that persons holding high positions maintain responsibility and equanimity in public discourse." The legal statement also warned that Krishnan's name shouldn't be linked to issues that don't concern her.

