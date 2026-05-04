Trisha visits Tirupati on birthday, fans link it to Vijay

Speculation

Fans speculate Trisha prayed for Vijay's success

Soon after Trisha's visit, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to speculate about its significance. Some users suggested that she may have visited the temple to pray for Vijay's success in the elections. This speculation is further fueled by her Instagram post on April 23, which she shared after casting her vote. Fans interpreted this as a subtle show of support for Vijay.