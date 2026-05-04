Trisha visits Tirupati on birthday, fans link it to Vijay
What's the story
Actor Trisha Krishnan celebrated her 43rd birthday on Monday by visiting the Tirupati Temple. The timing of her visit has sparked speculation among fans, as it coincided with early trends from the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Actor-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is reportedly leading in these elections. Trisha shared an Instagram video of her journey to Tirupati on Sunday night and was later spotted at the temple.
Speculation
Fans speculate Trisha prayed for Vijay's success
Soon after Trisha's visit, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to speculate about its significance. Some users suggested that she may have visited the temple to pray for Vijay's success in the elections. This speculation is further fueled by her Instagram post on April 23, which she shared after casting her vote. Fans interpreted this as a subtle show of support for Vijay.
Relationship
Trisha and Vijay's rumored relationship
Trisha and Vijay have been close friends and frequent co-stars for years. In March, they were spotted together at a wedding reception in Chennai, which went viral on social media. This appearance came shortly after news of Vijay's divorce from his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, broke online. The couple had filed for divorce in December 2025. Notably, Trisha and Vijay have never addressed their relationship speculations publicly.