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Multiple artists withdraw from Trump-backed concert
At least 6 out of 9 acts have confirmed withdrawal

Multiple artists withdraw from Trump-backed concert

By Shreya Mukherjee
May 29, 2026
01:25 pm
What's the story

At least six of the nine musical acts scheduled to perform at a concert series organized by the Donald Trump administration to celebrate America's 250th anniversary have withdrawn their participation. The first artist to drop out was Morris Day, who dismissed his involvement in the event on Washington DC's National Mall as a "rumor." Young MC also announced his withdrawal, stating he had informed his agents not to perform at the Freedom 250 event.

Artist statements

Commodores also announced their withdrawal

Young MC further questioned the Freedom 250 group's claim that the concert series was nonpartisan, saying, "The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event." Later on Thursday, the Commodores also announced their withdrawal from the concert series. In a statement, they said, "Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party."

Surprise withdrawal

Artists were 'shocked' to receive messages about involvement

Freedom Williams, the lead rapper of C+C Music Factory, expressed his surprise at being associated with the Trump event. In a video statement, he said he was shocked to receive messages from friends who were upset about his involvement. "I'm like: 'What? What are you talking about?'" Williams said he replied to people "I've known for years, who know I don't f**k with Trump." He added that his agent had never mentioned any Trump connection when proposing the show.

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Artist's stance

Williams's harshest criticism was for the Democrats

Williams said he told his agent he was out after looking up the series online on Wednesday. He went on to criticize Trump, saying as a New Yorker, "I know the type of fu**ing anarchy he creates." But Williams reserved his harshest criticism for Democrats who threatened to cancel him if he didn't drop out, noting he might change his mind and perform just out of spite.

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Additional withdrawals

Martina McBride and Jodie Rocco also confirmed their withdrawal

Later on Thursday, country music star Martina McBride announced in a statement, "I was presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading." Milli Vanilli singer Jodie Rocco also told the Associated Press that no one had even asked her or anyone else in the current group to perform.

Commitment

Vanilla Ice has confirmed his participation in the concert series

Despite the withdrawals, at least one artist, Vanilla Ice, has confirmed his participation in the Freedom 250 concert series. In an Instagram video, he said, "I'm super honored to do this concert with everybody." The rapper has previously performed at several New Year's Eve parties at Trump's Mar-a-Lago beach club. Freedom 250 is a nonpartisan group "dedicated to uniting Americans around the nation's 250th anniversary."

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