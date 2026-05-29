Multiple artists withdraw from Trump-backed concert

At least six of the nine musical acts scheduled to perform at a concert series organized by the Donald Trump administration to celebrate America's 250th anniversary have withdrawn their participation. The first artist to drop out was Morris Day, who dismissed his involvement in the event on Washington DC's National Mall as a "rumor." Young MC also announced his withdrawal, stating he had informed his agents not to perform at the Freedom 250 event .

Artist statements Commodores also announced their withdrawal Young MC further questioned the Freedom 250 group's claim that the concert series was nonpartisan, saying, "The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event." Later on Thursday, the Commodores also announced their withdrawal from the concert series. In a statement, they said, "Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party."

Surprise withdrawal Artists were 'shocked' to receive messages about involvement Freedom Williams, the lead rapper of C+C Music Factory, expressed his surprise at being associated with the Trump event. In a video statement, he said he was shocked to receive messages from friends who were upset about his involvement. "I'm like: 'What? What are you talking about?'" Williams said he replied to people "I've known for years, who know I don't f**k with Trump." He added that his agent had never mentioned any Trump connection when proposing the show.

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Artist's stance Williams's harshest criticism was for the Democrats Williams said he told his agent he was out after looking up the series online on Wednesday. He went on to criticize Trump, saying as a New Yorker, "I know the type of fu**ing anarchy he creates." But Williams reserved his harshest criticism for Democrats who threatened to cancel him if he didn't drop out, noting he might change his mind and perform just out of spite.

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Additional withdrawals Martina McBride and Jodie Rocco also confirmed their withdrawal Later on Thursday, country music star Martina McBride announced in a statement, "I was presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading." Milli Vanilli singer Jodie Rocco also told the Associated Press that no one had even asked her or anyone else in the current group to perform.