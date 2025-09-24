Trump thrashes ABC for bringing back Jimmy Kimmel

American President Donald Trump has criticized ABC's decision to reinstate comedian Jimmy Kimmel after a suspension of his late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The network had previously pulled the show off the air due to controversial comments made by Kimmel about the portrayal of Charlie Kirk's killer. On Truth Social, Trump called the network "Fake News" and suggested that it was a major illegal campaign contribution.

Criticism Trump can't believe ABC gave Kimmel his job back Trump expressed disbelief over Kimmel's reinstatement, saying, "I can't believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back." He claimed that the White House had been informed by ABC that Kimmel's show was canceled. "Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE and his 'talent' was never there," he added.

Legal threat Trump hints at taking legal action against ABC Trump further questioned ABC's decision to bring back Kimmel, saying, "Why would they want someone back who's not funny and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE?" He also hinted at taking legal action against the network. "I think we're going to test ABC out on this," he wrote. "Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers!"

Legal history About the $16 million settlement The $16 million that Trump mentioned is the amount Disney paid to settle his defamation lawsuit against ABC News and anchor George Stephanopoulos. In December 2024, Disney agreed to pay a $15 million settlement to Trump's presidential library (plus $1 million in legal fees) after Stephanopoulos incorrectly claimed on ABC News's This Week that Trump had been found "liable for rape by a jury." He'd been found liable for sexually abusing and defaming, but not raping, writer E Jean Carroll.