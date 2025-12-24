Kartik-Ananya's 'Tu Meri Main Tera...' struggles; has earned only ₹2cr 

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday 's upcoming romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, is facing tough competition at the box office . The film has reportedly touched ₹2 crore through advance bookings on Wednesday, ahead of its release on Thursday. As per trade experts, it is expected to earn in single digits only, in the range of ₹4-6cr.

Box office battle 'Tu Meri Main Tera...' struggles for box office space Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is struggling to find its footing amid Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. The two films have taken a major chunk of the collections and premium screens across the country. The film has been allocated fewer shows, especially in major cities. Despite being released on December 25, it is likely that the film won't cross ₹10 crore at the box office.

Past performances Aaryan's previous films had better box office performance While Aaryan has previously given a strong opening with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (₹36 crore) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (₹14 crore), his other box office openings have usually been below the ₹10 crore mark. Early predictions for his latest rom-com suggested a ₹9 crore haul but if the current trend continues, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri may open much lower.