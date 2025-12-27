'Tu Meri Main...' to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan: Report
What's the story
The recently released romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, is all set for a prestigious screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film hit theaters on December 25. Now, it will be presented in front of an audience at Rashtrapati Bhavan, which typically includes dignitaries and government officials.
Special screenings
It will also be screened at the Films Division Auditorium
The film has reportedly been given the rare honor of two special screenings at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a distinction that only a few films have received. In addition to this, three special screenings have also been planned at the Films Division Auditorium. The movie received mixed to negative reviews upon release. While the cinematography has received appreciation, the predictable script has been criticized by fans.
Box office success
The film's box office performance and audience reception
Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in lead roles. It also features veteran actors Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania in key supporting roles. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora under Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures banners. It has minted nearly ₹16cr so far, per Sacnilk.