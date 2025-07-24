Next Article
'Tu Yaa Mai'—Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav in Bejoy Nambiar's thriller
"Tu Yaa Mai," a Hindi survival romance directed by Bejoy Nambiar, hits theaters on February 14, 2026.
Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav play social media influencers whose fun trip turns into a fight for survival when they cross paths with a man-eating crocodile.
Exclusive theatrical release across India
The film is getting an exclusive theatrical release across India—no word yet on any streaming or digital platforms.
Colour Yellow and Bhanushali Studios are teaming up, aiming to bring something fresh to the big screen.
Teaser shows leads' fun trip turning into nightmare
Expect a mix of romance, suspense, and edge-of-your-seat moments.
The teaser showed off the leads' different backgrounds and how their story shifts from playful flirting to intense survival.
This one's promising a truly unique vibe.