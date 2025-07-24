Next Article
'Harihara Veera Mallu' Sequel T,itled 'Battlefield (Yuddha Bhoomi)' Details Here
The sequel to the Telugu hit Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 — Sword vs Spirit now has an official name: Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 2 - Battlefield (Yuddhabhoomi).
The first film, which dropped on July 24, 2024, ended with Pawan Kalyan's Veera Mallu and Bobby Deol's Aurangzeb set for a major face-off—so expect some big action ahead.
Part 2's filming began after delays
After pandemic delays and Kalyan's busy political life, filming for Part 2 finally kicked off.
The franchise mixes history, drama, and action around the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond heist.
Although reviews were mixed, Part 1 had a huge box office opening—and if it keeps performing well, there could be more sequels down the line.