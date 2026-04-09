'Tu Yaa Main' directed by Nambiar hits Netflix April 10 Entertainment Apr 09, 2026

Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, is coming to Netflix on April 10, 2026.

The film first hit theaters in February and managed to grab attention even with O'Romeo as competition.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Aanand L Rai, it also features Parul Gulati and Mona Singh.