'Tu Yaa Main' directed by Nambiar hits Netflix April 10
Entertainment
Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, is coming to Netflix on April 10, 2026.
The film first hit theaters in February and managed to grab attention even with O'Romeo as competition.
Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Aanand L Rai, it also features Parul Gulati and Mona Singh.
'Tu Yaa Main' features trapped influencers
The story follows two influencers whose adventure takes a scary turn when they're trapped in a life-or-death situation: think romance meets creature thriller.
Director Nambiar says he's excited for the film's Netflix debut, hoping its unpredictable vibe will connect with fans who love stories that break the usual mold.