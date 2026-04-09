When, where to stream 'Tu Yaa Main' on OTT

The much-discussed survival thriller Tu Yaa Main will soon premiere on Netflix . The film, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, stars Adarsh Gourav as a struggling rapper and Shanaya Kapoor as a high-profile influencer. The two characters find themselves trapped in an abandoned swimming pool in Goa with a deadly crocodile. The movie didn't make big waves at the box office but earned praise from critics and audiences. Now, it's likely to get a second life.

Streaming details OTT details for 'Tu Yaa Main' Netflix announced the digital release date of Tu Yaa Main on Thursday. The film will be available on the platform from Friday, April 10, with a reported midnight release in India at 12:00am IST. This makes it an ideal late-night viewing option for fans of survival thrillers. The movie will be exclusively available on Netflix and can be accessed via its app or website with any active subscription plan.

Film synopsis Plot of 'Tu Yaa Main' Tu Yaa Main follows two contrasting Gen Z influencers, a struggling rapper named Maruti (Gourav) and a wealthy socialite named Avani (Kapoor). Their complicated romance is tested when they accidentally get trapped in a 20-foot-deep abandoned swimming pool in Goa, where a crocodile is also present. The film draws inspiration from the Thai survival horror film The Pool (2018).

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