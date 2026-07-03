Turkish comedian arrested for insulting religion in stand-up performance
What's the story
Deniz Goktas, a popular Turkish comedian, was arrested upon his arrival at Istanbul Airport on Thursday. The arrest follows allegations of "publicly insulting religious values" during a stand-up performance. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said 185 complaints were filed against him over the incident. This is part of a wider crackdown by Turkish authorities on critics of the country's Islamo-conservative government and its values.
Controversial show
Details of the controversial show
Goktas, 32, is under investigation for allegedly "insulting religious values" during a stand-up performance in Istanbul on June 1. The performance was uploaded to YouTube on June 24 and has since gone viral with around nine million views. The show satirized recent political events in Turkey, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.
Legal proceedings
Investigation launched into Goktas
Following the release of the controversial video, prosecutors launched an investigation into Goktas for "offensive statements that constituted a criminal offense." The comedian, who was on holiday abroad at the time, returned to Turkey on Thursday and was immediately detained at the airport. His lawyer has said he is expected to appear before a court on Friday.
Career and legal framework
Stand-up career and legal ramifications
Goktas hails from Ankara and started his stand-up career in 2019 at Istanbul's TuzBiber comedy club. He has since performed in various cities across Europe and the US. He is accused under Article 216(3) of the Turkish Penal Code, which penalizes publicly insulting or denigrating religious values in a way that disturbs public peace. This provision, while not a standalone blasphemy law, is used to prosecute speech considered offensive to religion.
Law debate
Arrests of artists, comedians, and musicians on the rise
Critics argue the broad wording of Article 216(3) has led to restrictions on free expression and artistic expression, with satire and political criticism being treated as criminal offenses. However, the government argues that the law is necessary to maintain public order and religious harmony. Goktas's arrest comes amid a wave of legal probes into musicians, artists, journalists, and politicians for allegedly criticizing the government or offending religious and national values.