Turkish comedian arrested for insulting religion in stand-up performance

Career and legal framework

Stand-up career and legal ramifications

Goktas hails from Ankara and started his stand-up career in 2019 at Istanbul's TuzBiber comedy club. He has since performed in various cities across Europe and the US. He is accused under Article 216(3) of the Turkish Penal Code, which penalizes publicly insulting or denigrating religious values in a way that disturbs public peace. This provision, while not a standalone blasphemy law, is used to prosecute speech considered offensive to religion.