Tushar Gandhi urges Keralam to screen 31 films denied permission
Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, has publicly criticized Keralam's Congress-led government for not pushing back against a Union government decision to deny permission to 31 films from being shown at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Keralam, which started today.
At an event in Kozhikode, he urged state leaders to show some backbone and screen the banned films anyway, reminding everyone that "Because Keralam has always fought against dictatorship, and it should continue to fight against dictatorship,".
Kerala High Court clears 23 films
Congress leader K.C. Venugopal said legal steps were taken, leading the Kerala High Court to get involved, so now 23 of those films can actually be screened.
Gandhi also didn't hold back on criticizing the RSS, calling it a "hydra-headed monster" that needs to be challenged ideologically.
Venugopal responded by saying Congress is open to feedback and will work on correcting its mistakes.