Tushar Gandhi urges Keralam to screen 31 films denied permission

Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, has publicly criticized Keralam's Congress-led government for not pushing back against a Union government decision to deny permission to 31 films from being shown at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Keralam, which started today.

At an event in Kozhikode, he urged state leaders to show some backbone and screen the banned films anyway, reminding everyone that "Because Keralam has always fought against dictatorship, and it should continue to fight against dictatorship,".